Mark A. Hix, age 69, of Yorkville, IL passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Jennings Terrace in Aurora, IL. He was born February 4, 1950 in Aurora, IL, the son of John and Eileen (Petritsch) Hix.
Mark was united in marriage on August 30, 1969 to the former Ina Gloor, and they spent the next 50 years happily together. He retired after 30 years of employment by Eagle Foods. He had a passion for physical fitness and earned a black belt in Tae kwon do. Mark was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
He is survived by his wife, Ina Hix of Yorkville, IL; his children, Melissa Aviles of Leland, IL, Genevieve (Doug Wirebaugh) Hix of Skokie, IL, Matthew (April) Hix of Yorkville, IL, Jacob Hix of Addison, IL, and Louis Hix of Oswego, IL; his grandchildren, Michael, Joseph, Marcus, and Evan Aviles, Helena and Charlotte Guran, Eric and Kaitlyn Hix, and Zoey and Remington Hix; his siblings, John (Sandi) Hix, Mary (Richard) Hopp, Peter (Toni) Hix, Carl (Julie) Hix, Eric (Terrie) Hix, Amy (Kurt) Redmond, Lucy (Billy) Croft, Andrew (Maureen) Hix, and Celia (Jeff) Schoeberlein; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 N. Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL. Interment will be Private.
Friends may visit from 1:00 PM until the Hour of Service on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 630-553-7611.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 26, 2019