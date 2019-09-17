|
Mark E. Melchert, age 60, of Yorkville, passed away peacefully at home September 15, 2019. He was born March 22, 1959 the son of Ronald and Barbara (Higgins) Melchert. He was a lifelong die-hard Chicago Cubs fan and a member of the Catholic faith.
Mark is survived by his ex-wife Donna Lundquist; children, Nickolas Melchert and Brittany (Chad) Lewandowski; grandchildren, Ania, Mila, Niko Lewandowski, and another grandchild due in March 2020; mother, Barbara Melchert; sister, Cyndi (Frank) Butz; brother, Brad Melchert; sister-in-law, Phyllis Intrain; and many nieces and nephews who fondly remember him as "Harry" the monster.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Melchert; and grandparents, Robert and Marceline Higgins and Elmer and Henrietta Melchert.
The family gratefully thanks Donna for the selfless care she gave Mark.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 17, 2019