Born on January 22, 1950. Mark Stephen Dahleen passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019; surrounded by his wife Carolyn and son Richard. Mark faced all of life's challenges with courage and determination. His early employment was painting 125-foot water towers. Then his dedication turned to Action Plumbing as a warehouse supervisor that lasted over 35 years. There he kept the plumbers on their toes during the heyday of the housing boom. He followed his dream and moved to Mesa, Arizona with his beloved wife where they built their desired retirement life. There Mark could often be seen on the golf course, decked out in shorts and a jaunty cap.
Mark leaves behind his wife Carolyn (Fallbacher) of 41 years, son Richard, daughter-in-law Emily and granddaughters Sofia and Leanna. Preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Patsy, and his brother Matt and sister Mary, he is survived by sisters Anne, Suzie and Teresa, and brothers John, Tom, and Joe.
Memorial Service: July 25, 2020 at St John the Baptist Church, 209 South Street, Waunakee, WI, 53597.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 26, 2020