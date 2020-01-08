Aurora Beacon News Obituaries
|
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
View Map
Mark Sterling Brown


1972 - 2020
Mark Sterling Brown Obituary
Mark Sterling Brown, 47, of Aurora passed away suddenly on January 5, 2020. He was born June 3, 1972 in Aurora, IL and graduated from West Aurora High School.

He is survived by his mother Diana L. Brown; his sister Michelle (Jose) Villanueva; his aunts and uncles Janice and John Babush and Mary and Gary D. Wondrak; several cousins including Greg Babush of Norwood, CO; Julie (Rigo) Rivera of DesPlaines, IL, Erin (Adam) Sprague of North Aurora, IL, and Patrick Wondrak of Sarasota, FL; and his forever furry friend, Oscar.

He was preceded in death by his father Eugene S. Brown, Jr. and his grandparents Florence and Henry Wondrak and Helen and Lt. Col. (Ret.) Eugene S. Brown.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 7:00pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY. Fr. Ronald Hilt will officiate. Interment will be private at River Hills Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4:00pm until the funeral hour at 7:00pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Mark's family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mark's memory to St. Michael Church, 609 N. Lincoln Ave., Aurora, IL 60505
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
