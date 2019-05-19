Mark Stack, 74, a long-term resident of Cortez Colorado, passed away peacefully in his sleep at The Springs, Missoula, Montana on May 10, 2019. Mark W. Stack, son of William M. Stack and Dorothy A. Stack, was born in Bloomington, Illinois on February 6, 1945. He grew up in Aurora and graduated from West Aurora High School in 1963. He received Bachelor degrees in Economics from the University of Illinois in 1967 and Colorado State University in Agronomy in 1984. Mark served in the U.S. Navy 1967-1970, and was assigned to the USS Haverfield DER-393 and to Commander Landing Ship Squadron Two based in Vietnam. Mark worked at the Colorado Agricultural Experiment Station located near Yellow Jacket, Colorado from 1985 until his retirement in 2008 as Experiment Station Manager. Mark also managed his 327-acre irrigated farm at Pleasant View, Colorado. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy Stack and sister Anne Alberts. He is survived by his sister Mary Stack, Normal IL and brothers Brian Stack (Carol), Salisbury MD and David Stack (Lillian) Missoula, MT. Family will receive guests on Tuesday May 21st from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL. Interment will follow Mt Olivet Cemetery. www.dieterlememorialhome.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 19, 2019