Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Bahrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Patricia Bahrey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marlene Patricia Bahrey Obituary
Marlene Patricia Bahrey, 63, of Aurora, passed away at home on May 16, 2019. Marlene is survived by her beloved husband, Jack; two children, Cory Stadel and Ben Bahrey (Jennifer); two grandchildren, Carson Bahrey and Brooke Bahrey; and six brothers and sisters, Mike Schwartz (Molly), Jim Schwartz (Barbara), John Schwartz (Dottie), Joanne Saffie (George), Patty Crossway, and Ed Schwartz. Marlene was a bartender who loved both her customers and her job, working at the American Legion, the Highway Lounge, Harms Way, and the Kickers Club. A Celebration of Marlene's life will be held on Sunday, May 19th at the Oswego American Legion from 2-5pm.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.