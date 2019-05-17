|
Marlene Patricia Bahrey, 63, of Aurora, passed away at home on May 16, 2019. Marlene is survived by her beloved husband, Jack; two children, Cory Stadel and Ben Bahrey (Jennifer); two grandchildren, Carson Bahrey and Brooke Bahrey; and six brothers and sisters, Mike Schwartz (Molly), Jim Schwartz (Barbara), John Schwartz (Dottie), Joanne Saffie (George), Patty Crossway, and Ed Schwartz. Marlene was a bartender who loved both her customers and her job, working at the American Legion, the Highway Lounge, Harms Way, and the Kickers Club. A Celebration of Marlene's life will be held on Sunday, May 19th at the Oswego American Legion from 2-5pm.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 17, 2019