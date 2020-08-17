Marlene R. "Sandy" Bish, age 85, of Hinckley, IL passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Bickford of Oswego, Oswego, IL. Funeral Service will be held at 7:30 PM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Nash-Nelson Memorial Chapel, 141 N. Maple St., Hinckley, IL. Friends may visit from 4:00 PM until the Hour of Service on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Funeral Home in Hinckley, IL. Interment will be private. Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com
