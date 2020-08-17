1/
Marlene R. Bish
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene R. "Sandy" Bish, age 85, of Hinckley, IL passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Bickford of Oswego, Oswego, IL. Funeral Service will be held at 7:30 PM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Nash-Nelson Memorial Chapel, 141 N. Maple St., Hinckley, IL. Friends may visit from 4:00 PM until the Hour of Service on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Funeral Home in Hinckley, IL. Interment will be private. Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (815) 286-3247.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:30 PM
Nash-Nelson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Funeral service
07:30 PM
Nash-Nelson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nash-Nelson Funeral Home
141 N. Maple Street
Hinckley, IL 60520
(815) 286-3247
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved