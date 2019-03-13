Marsha Lee Courtney (Reingardt) passed away March 3, 2019. Lee, (as known to many) was born on August 29, 1936 in Aurora IL. Lee retired from the Aurora Eye Clinic after 35 years of service. Throughout her time at the clinic she made many friends and loved to entertain them as well as family. Lee was also an avid sports fan of all the Chicago teams. She would rarely miss a game and never gave up on them. She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Conte and grandsons, Dewayne Richardson and Jason Conte, all of California. Also surviving are her granddaughter (Todd Anderson), Brandi (David) Young and great grandchildren, Mataya, Levi, and Jacob, all of Arkansas. Lee was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Bertha Reingardt, her son Todd Anderson, sister Delora Martinson, and her beloved pet Shae, all of Aurora, IL. There will be a private graveside service at Johnson Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and with Lee's love of animals. contributions may be made in her name to your favorite animal charity. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary