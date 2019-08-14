|
Martha A. Gil, 52, of Sugar Grove, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was born on October 7, 1966 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of the late Donald and Florence Lowenberg.
Martha is survived by her loving husband, Eduardo J. Gil; her daughter, Megan E. Gil and her son, Alexander J. Gil.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4-8 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Gil Law Group Scholarships c/o Waubonsee Community College Foundation.
For further information please call 630-466-1330 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 14, 2019