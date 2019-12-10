|
Martha C. Sampson, age 87, of Plano, IL, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. She was born on December 31, 1931 in DeKalb County, IL the daughter of William and Agnes (Sand) Skinner.
Martha was united in marriage on April 6, 1986 to Mr. Donald Sampson and they spent the next 33 years happily together. Mrs. Sampson was a member of the First Lutheran Church of Plano, where she formerly taught Sunday school. When she was younger, Martha helped with the family owned business, Skinners Amusements and was later, for over 30 years, the owner and operator of her own beauty shop. Mrs. Sampson was an active member of the Plano American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post #395 in Plano, IL. Martha and her husband, Don, often volunteered at the Sandwich Fair in Sandwich, IL. She also enjoyed cooking and bowling with her family and friends. Martha was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Martha is survived by her husband, Donald Sampson of Plano, IL; her children, Katherine (Bud) Kieninger of Leesburg, VA, Bill (Elaine) Johnson of Mesa, AZ and Jacqueline Johnson of Maple Valley, WA; her many grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren; also many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her three brothers, Dean, Les, and Harold Skinner.
A Memorial Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the First Lutheran Church of Plano, 200 North Center Street, Plano, IL with Pastor Jonathon Black, officiating. Interment will be private.
Friends may visit from 10:00 AM until the Hour of Service on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Church in Plano, IL.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 552-7211.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 10, 2019