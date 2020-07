Martha "Jerry" Kizer Mear, 85, of Aurora, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at her daughter's home surrounded by her loving family.A recent happy moment was reuniting with her granddaughter, Renee (Freddy) Martinez and great-granddaughter, Isabelle Martinez, her greatest joys were camping at Rolling Oaks Campground, gardening and caring for her dogs. A special thank you to Unity Hospice for their care and support.Jerry is survived by her children; Pamela (Bob) Donka, Ray Kizer, Jerry Mear-Kizer and Jacob Mear; her step-children, Ronnie (Donna) Mear, Brenda Hammann and Jim Mear; her siblings, Christine Merritt and Jackie Cowsert; her 22 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; many other family and friends.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Mear; her son, Steve Kizer; her grandson, Adam; her brothers, David Jobe and Arnold Jobe.Visitation was held Sunday 1-4 p.m. July 26, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Funeral service will be held Monday 10:30 a.m. July 27, 2020 also at The Healy Chapel, Aurora. Interment will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park.For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.