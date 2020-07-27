Martha "Jerry" Kizer Mear, 85, of Aurora, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at her daughter's home surrounded by her loving family.
A recent happy moment was reuniting with her granddaughter, Renee (Freddy) Martinez and great-granddaughter, Isabelle Martinez, her greatest joys were camping at Rolling Oaks Campground, gardening and caring for her dogs. A special thank you to Unity Hospice for their care and support.
Jerry is survived by her children; Pamela (Bob) Donka, Ray Kizer, Jerry Mear-Kizer and Jacob Mear; her step-children, Ronnie (Donna) Mear, Brenda Hammann and Jim Mear; her siblings, Christine Merritt and Jackie Cowsert; her 22 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; many other family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Mear; her son, Steve Kizer; her grandson, Adam; her brothers, David Jobe and Arnold Jobe.
Visitation was held Sunday 1-4 p.m. July 26, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Funeral service will be held Monday 10:30 a.m. July 27, 2020 also at The Healy Chapel, Aurora. Interment will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park.
For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com
