1/
Martha G. Mear
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Martha "Jerry" Kizer Mear, 85, of Aurora, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at her daughter's home surrounded by her loving family.

A recent happy moment was reuniting with her granddaughter, Renee (Freddy) Martinez and great-granddaughter, Isabelle Martinez, her greatest joys were camping at Rolling Oaks Campground, gardening and caring for her dogs. A special thank you to Unity Hospice for their care and support.

Jerry is survived by her children; Pamela (Bob) Donka, Ray Kizer, Jerry Mear-Kizer and Jacob Mear; her step-children, Ronnie (Donna) Mear, Brenda Hammann and Jim Mear; her siblings, Christine Merritt and Jackie Cowsert; her 22 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; many other family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Mear; her son, Steve Kizer; her grandson, Adam; her brothers, David Jobe and Arnold Jobe.

Visitation was held Sunday 1-4 p.m. July 26, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Funeral service will be held Monday 10:30 a.m. July 27, 2020 also at The Healy Chapel, Aurora. Interment will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park.

For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.



Published in Beacon News on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Healy Chapel
JUL
27
Service
10:30 AM
Healy Chapel
JUL
27
Interment
Lincoln Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
