Martha Perez
1958 - 2020
Martha Perez, 62, lifelong resident of Aurora, passed away on October 8, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Aurora. Born April 11, 1958, she was the daughter of Pascual and Nereida (Perez) Davila. In 2012, she married her best friend and love of her life, Juan Perez in Aurora. For 25 years she enjoyed working at Hollywood Casino where she met many friends.

Martha was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and will be best remembered for being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a Godly woman who touched the lives of all who had the privilege of encountering her. Martha was a selfless soul who loved to volunteer at Hesed House in Aurora.

Cherishing her memory is her husband, Juan; children, Eric and Christina; ten grandchildren; two sisters; a brother; brothers and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 PM THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake Street, Aurora (630-631-5500).

Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 9:30 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to St. Joseph Church for Mass at 10:00 AM. Fr. Matthew McMorrow will officiate. Interment at Spring Lake Cemetery to follow.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic protocols, visitors are asked to pay their respects to the family for only a few minutes and exit the funeral home in a timely fashion. Social distancing and face masks are required for those in attendance.

Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Martha's family.



Published in Beacon News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
OCT
12
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
OCT
13
Service
09:30 AM
The Daleiden Mortuary
October 10, 2020
Martha, we will miss your contiguous smile and your laughter. No more suffering prima, rest in heaven! Until our chains link again, save a spot for us!
Cookie and Mary
Mary Perez
Family
October 10, 2020
