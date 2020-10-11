Martha Perez, 62, lifelong resident of Aurora, passed away on October 8, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Aurora. Born April 11, 1958, she was the daughter of Pascual and Nereida (Perez) Davila. In 2012, she married her best friend and love of her life, Juan Perez in Aurora. For 25 years she enjoyed working at Hollywood Casino where she met many friends.
Martha was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and will be best remembered for being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a Godly woman who touched the lives of all who had the privilege of encountering her. Martha was a selfless soul who loved to volunteer at Hesed House in Aurora.
Cherishing her memory is her husband, Juan; children, Eric and Christina; ten grandchildren; two sisters; a brother; brothers and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 PM THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake Street, Aurora (630-631-5500).
Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 9:30 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to St. Joseph Church for Mass at 10:00 AM. Fr. Matthew McMorrow will officiate. Interment at Spring Lake Cemetery to follow.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic protocols, visitors are asked to pay their respects to the family for only a few minutes and exit the funeral home in a timely fashion. Social distancing and face masks are required for those in attendance.
