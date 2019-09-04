|
|
Martin Aviles, 55, of Aurora passed away on September 1, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Mexico on May 14, 1964 the son of Miguel and Magdalena Dominguez. He was a longtime employee of Johnson Controls. He loved singing, cooking and traveling. He will always be remembered for his loving heart, his dedication to his family and friends and his generous spirit.
He is survived by his father Miguel Aviles, siblings, Maria (Donald) Borrelli, Ines (Charlie) Gonzalez, Miguel (Maria) Aviles, Marisela Aviles, Fernando (Patricia) Aviles, Ricardo (Cecilia) Aviles, Lucia (Antonio) Pazaran, Mati, Dolores, Jesus, Luis, and Imelda Aviles. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and dear loved ones; Citlali, Valeria, Julissa, Mia, Willow, Max and Meilani, whom he considered his own. He is preceded in death by his mother Magdelana, maternal grandfather, Miguel Dominguez, wife Mari Jane Aviles, sister-in-law Karen Aviles and brother, Miguel Aviles.
Family will be receiving guests on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at Our lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 701 S. Eola Rd. Aurora, IL 60504.
Interment will be private.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 4, 2019