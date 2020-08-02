Martin L. Parisot, age 99, of Moline, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Hope Care Center in East Moline.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11am Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors. Martin was born April 6, 1921 in Leland, IL, the son of Louis and Stella (Zuber) Parisot. He married Evelyn Maginn on October 14, 1950 in Newton, IL. Martin was a World War II Army Air Corps veteran. As tail gunner on a B-17 Bomber, his plane was shot down over Germany. He was a POW in Stalag 17B in Austria for 21 months. He was awarded the European Theater Operations Medal with six bronze stars. He graduated from Somonauk Community High School and the University of Illinois. He retired as Chief of the Product Engineering Division of Rodman Laboratory, Rock Island Arsenal in 1976. Martin was an active member of St. Pius X Church, Rock Island and the Western Illinois Chapter Ex POW's, and former president of the Blackhawk Chapter of the Illinois Society of Professional Engineers. He enjoyed restoring farm equipment and other hobbies.



Survivors include his wife, Evelyn; children, Marilyn Gairns, Overland Park, KS, David (Anne) Parisot, Dearborn, MI, Carol (Gary) McCormick, Coal Valley, Janis (David) Hult, Moline, Lisa Gaeta, Bettendorf, Brenda (Dennis) Means, Urbandale, IA, and Kevin (Kathleen) Parisot, Bettendorf, 15 grandchildren: Alexandra Parisot, Kristyn (Scott) Bair, Erin (Chad) Schmidt, Erik (Abigail) Hult, Andrea (Tyler) Maas, Kaleb Hult, Eli Gaeta, Owen and Zoe Means, Ryan, Megan, Shannon, Brendan, Colin and Aidan Parisot; 6 great grandchildren: Arthur, Martin and Emmett Bair, Sylvia and Rosalie Schmidt, and Genevieve Hult. He was preceded in death by his sisters Heloise and Rita Parisot and brothers, Leo and Paul (Ethel) Parisot. The Parisot family would like to express deep gratitude for the love and care given to Martin by the staff at Hope Creek Care Center during his final years. Memorials may be made to American Ex-Prisoners of War - National Headquarters, PO Box 3445, Arlington, TX 76007-3445., St. Pius X Church, Rock Island, IL, 61201, or Alleman High School - 1103 40th St., Rock Island, Il 61201.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store