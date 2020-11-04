Martin Z. Soto, age 52 of Aurora. Beloved husband of 28 years to Graciela "Gracie" nee Garcia. Loving father of Adrian Lee Soto, Israel Joel Soto and Nathan Angelo Soto. Beloved son of Marta Zamora Rios and the late Gilberto Soto Cendejas. Dear brother of Gilberto (Marisela) Soto, Sergio (Yolanda) Soto, Gerardo (Alma) Soto and Martha (Jose) Elena Monjaraz. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.Family and friends to gather Thursday, November 5th for visitation 3PM to 8PM atDuPage Memorial Chapel951 W. Washington St. West Chicago, Illinois 60185
(630) 293-5200