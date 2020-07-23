1/
Marvel Evans Davis
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvel Evans Davis, age 93 of Big Rock, IL passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Bickford of Oswego in Oswego, IL. She was born on May 7, 1927 in Big Rock, IL the daughter of John F. and R. Edna (Pritchard) Evans. Marvel was united in marriage on June 19, 1950 to Mr. Harley M. Davis and they spent the next thirty happy years together until his passing on January 14, 1980. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Big Rock and served as the church organist for many years. Marvel later attended the English Congregational United Church of Christ in Big Rock, IL. She loved music and will be remembered as a talented vocalist. Marvel attended Knox College in Galesburg, IL and was a graduate of Aurora College in Aurora, IL. She obtained her master's degree from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL. Marvel started teaching in a one room schoolhouse. She then taught at Nancy Hill Elementary School in Aurora, IL later becoming their reading specialist. Marvel was a leader in her community. She was an advocate to save farm land from development.

She is survived by her niece, Jo Ann (Dwayne) Hinman of Seattle, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Edna Evans; her husband Harley M. Davis; her two brothers, Mark (Lucille) Evans and Keith (Beatrice) Evans; and two nieces.

A Graveside Service will be held at 9:00 AM on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Big Rock Welsh Cemetery in Big Rock, IL. Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (815-286-3247.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Big Rock Welsh Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nash-Nelson Funeral Home
141 N. Maple Street
Hinckley, IL 60520
(815) 286-3247
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved