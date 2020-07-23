Marvel Evans Davis, age 93 of Big Rock, IL passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Bickford of Oswego in Oswego, IL. She was born on May 7, 1927 in Big Rock, IL the daughter of John F. and R. Edna (Pritchard) Evans. Marvel was united in marriage on June 19, 1950 to Mr. Harley M. Davis and they spent the next thirty happy years together until his passing on January 14, 1980. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Big Rock and served as the church organist for many years. Marvel later attended the English Congregational United Church of Christ in Big Rock, IL. She loved music and will be remembered as a talented vocalist. Marvel attended Knox College in Galesburg, IL and was a graduate of Aurora College in Aurora, IL. She obtained her master's degree from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL. Marvel started teaching in a one room schoolhouse. She then taught at Nancy Hill Elementary School in Aurora, IL later becoming their reading specialist. Marvel was a leader in her community. She was an advocate to save farm land from development.
She is survived by her niece, Jo Ann (Dwayne) Hinman of Seattle, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Edna Evans; her husband Harley M. Davis; her two brothers, Mark (Lucille) Evans and Keith (Beatrice) Evans; and two nieces.
A Graveside Service will be held at 9:00 AM on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Big Rock Welsh Cemetery in Big Rock, IL. Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com
