On the Anniversary of our Father's passing:



Oct 4, 1934 to July 29, 2019



Marvin Lloyd Bohm was born on October 4, 1934 to Harry and Ida Bohm in St. James, MN. He was the eldest of three sons. Marvin graduated from St. James High School and attended Saint Olaf College before enlisting in the US Air Force in 1955. Marvin graduated top in his class in the Air Traffic Control Program. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force and awaiting his next civil service Air Traffic Control postition, Marvin met his future wife. Marvin and Merilyn Frances McKinney were married on April 26, 1958 in Tucumcari, New Mexico.



Marvin and Merilyn moved to Aurora, IL where Marvin worked as an Air Traffic Controller for the Chicago Center. Marvin retired after 27 years and 7 months of service. After retiring he became a Lead Instructor in the Federal Aviation Administration Academy, teaching air traffic control students at the University of Oklahoma.



Marvin had a lifelong love for aviation. He logged countless hours flying our family across the country for vacations. Marvin accomplished a personal goal of purchasing his own airplane.



Marvin also loved music, especially Barbershop music. After attending a show, Marvin joined the SPEBSQSA Aurora Lamplighters Chorus in 1973. He was an active member, holding offices of Treasurer, Publicity, Librarian, Hospitality and show preparation. Marvin was Barbershopper of the Year in 1993. He could sing Tenor, Lead, Baritone and Bass. Over the years, Marvin was active in many Chapters and sang in many Quartets. In 2007, his quartet "Mashed Potatoes and Gravy" won the Illinois District Senior Quartet Championship. Marvin enjoyed singing in Shows, Parades, Singing Valentine's and Oswego Days. Marvin was singing "Danny Boy" just days before his passing.



Marvin was a regular at the Friday night trap shooting events held at the Aurora Sportsmen's Club and was a longtime member of the club.



Marvin and Merilyn were avid hikers. They trekked the Rocky Mountains and 150 miles along the Appalachian Trail. They were married for 54 years until her passing in 2012.



Marvin also enjoyed driving and sailing. Other jobs Marvin enjoyed were transporting aircraft and automobiles, delivering auto parts and working for Cargill Seed Company.



Marvin is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Merilyn and his brother Robert. He is survived by his brother Larry Bohm; daughter Danette Young (Ron); son Dr. Martin Bohm (Dr. Karla Loken); four grandsons Nicholas, Jackson, Benjamin and Payton and many nieces, nephews and cousins.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store