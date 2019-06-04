Marvin Ray Middleton, 94, of Aurora, recently of Titusville, Fl. died June 2, 2019 at his son Jeff's home. He was born on July 22, 1924 in Harvey, Illinois. Marvin served in the Navy during World War II and during the Korean Conflict. In the Navy, Marvin achieved the rank of Machinist Mate First Class. After serving in the Navy he became a carpenter and worked in the building trades until he retired. Survivors include 1 daughter, .Marjo (Marvin) Schmidt of Grove City, Ohio, 3 sons, Martin (Susan) Middleton of Aurora, James (Cheryl) Middleton of Oswego, Jeffrey (Barbara) Middleton of Aurora, and former daughter-in-law, Kathy Middleton Garrett, 3 sisters, Delois Mahoney, Mary (Willis) Abbott and Judith Mayse all of Texas, 2 brothers, Joe (Mona) Middleton of Aurora and Thomas (David) Middleton of Virginia, 14 grandchildren Matthew Schmidt, Mark Schmidt, Micah Schmidt, Martin Middleton Jr., Krissy Middleton, Emily Middleton, Zachary Middleton, Jedidiah Middleton, Melonie Middleton, Daniel Middleton, Brian Middleton, Jenny Middleton, Jason Middleton, and Brandon Middleton, 8 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and his special companion Peggy Humphrey of Titusville, FL.Marvin was preceded in death by his parents Dola and Ray Middleton, his 1st wife, Joan (Thomas) Middleton, his 2nd wife, Geraldine (Porter) Middleton, 3 brothers, Norman Middleton, Jack Middleton, Edgar Middleton, 1 son, Mark Middleton, and 1 granddaughter, Stephanie Middleton. Visitation will take place from 4-8 P.M. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. Funeral services will take place at 11 A.M. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Central Bible Church, 940 W. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Marvin will lie in state on Friday from 10 A.M. until 11 A.M. at the church. Interment with military honors will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence. Published in the Aurora Beacon News from June 4 to June 6, 2019