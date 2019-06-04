Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Central Bible Church
940 W. Galena Blvd.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
Lincoln Memorial Park
675 Rt. 30
Aurora, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Middleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin R. Middleton

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Marvin R. Middleton Obituary
Marvin Ray Middleton, 94, of Aurora, recently of Titusville, Fl. died June 2, 2019 at his son Jeff's home. He was born on July 22, 1924 in Harvey, Illinois. Marvin served in the Navy during World War II and during the Korean Conflict. In the Navy, Marvin achieved the rank of Machinist Mate First Class. After serving in the Navy he became a carpenter and worked in the building trades until he retired. Survivors include 1 daughter, .Marjo (Marvin) Schmidt of Grove City, Ohio, 3 sons, Martin (Susan) Middleton of Aurora, James (Cheryl) Middleton of Oswego, Jeffrey (Barbara) Middleton of Aurora, and former daughter-in-law, Kathy Middleton Garrett, 3 sisters, Delois Mahoney, Mary (Willis) Abbott and Judith Mayse all of Texas, 2 brothers, Joe (Mona) Middleton of Aurora and Thomas (David) Middleton of Virginia, 14 grandchildren Matthew Schmidt, Mark Schmidt, Micah Schmidt, Martin Middleton Jr., Krissy Middleton, Emily Middleton, Zachary Middleton, Jedidiah Middleton, Melonie Middleton, Daniel Middleton, Brian Middleton, Jenny Middleton, Jason Middleton, and Brandon Middleton, 8 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and his special companion Peggy Humphrey of Titusville, FL.Marvin was preceded in death by his parents Dola and Ray Middleton, his 1st wife, Joan (Thomas) Middleton, his 2nd wife, Geraldine (Porter) Middleton, 3 brothers, Norman Middleton, Jack Middleton, Edgar Middleton, 1 son, Mark Middleton, and 1 granddaughter, Stephanie Middleton. Visitation will take place from 4-8 P.M. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. Funeral services will take place at 11 A.M. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Central Bible Church, 940 W. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Marvin will lie in state on Friday from 10 A.M. until 11 A.M. at the church. Interment with military honors will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from June 4 to June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Healy Chapel
Download Now