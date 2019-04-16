Aurora Beacon News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bumbar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Bumbar

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary A. Bumbar Obituary
Mary A. Bumbar, age 78, of Aurora, IL, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was born October 23, 1940 in Aurora to Fred and Ollie (Newberry) Beringer. Mary is remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. She loved plants, gardening, and her dog Rascal.Mary was a longtime member of the Girl Scouts and St. Therese of Jesus Catholic Church.She is survived by her daughters Jennifer (Tony) Lazaroski and Julie (Samuel) Bumbar; grandchildren Darion, Devon, Emerson, Dimitri, and Dior; sister Helen (Al) Benuska; niece Debbie (Ed) Perez-Reyes; and nephew James Benuska.Mary is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Ollie Beringer. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:30 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY; to St. Therese of Jesus Catholic Church at 12:00 PM. Fr. Luis Segura will officiate. Interment to follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Mary's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Daleiden Mortuary
Download Now