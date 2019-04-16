|
Mary A. Bumbar, age 78, of Aurora, IL, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was born October 23, 1940 in Aurora to Fred and Ollie (Newberry) Beringer. Mary is remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. She loved plants, gardening, and her dog Rascal.Mary was a longtime member of the Girl Scouts and St. Therese of Jesus Catholic Church.She is survived by her daughters Jennifer (Tony) Lazaroski and Julie (Samuel) Bumbar; grandchildren Darion, Devon, Emerson, Dimitri, and Dior; sister Helen (Al) Benuska; niece Debbie (Ed) Perez-Reyes; and nephew James Benuska.Mary is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Ollie Beringer. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:30 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY; to St. Therese of Jesus Catholic Church at 12:00 PM. Fr. Luis Segura will officiate. Interment to follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Mary's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 16, 2019