Mary Agnes Petersohn, 95, of Aurora, Illinois, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020 at Villa Franciscan Nursing Home in Jolliet, IL. Mary Agnes was born in Aurora, Illinois on March 16, 1925. She resided the last seven years at Fox Knoll Assisted Living.
Mary Agnes is survived by daughters, Clare Augustine and Beth Vickers (Scott), two grandchildren Jeremy and Christopher Johnson, two step grandchildren, Andrew and Alexandra Vickers, and three great grandchildren, Ethan and Morgan Johnson, and Cameron Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Anna Henry, her husband, Russell Petersohn, daughter, Mary Kathleen Petersohn, son in-law, David Augustine and brother, Bill Henry.
Mary Agnes attended Holy Angels Grade School and Madonna High School in Aurora and was a lifelong member of Holy Angels Church. She worked for 25 years as an administrative secretary at National Metalwares in Aurora.
Mary Agnes had many lifelong friends that enriched her life, including her grade school friends who started a bridge club when they were 14 years old called the "rinky dinks" which lasted for many years. Mary Agnes loved her family, first and foremost. She also loved watching her "lovable ol' Cubbies," playing bridge, visiting the casino, eating Hershey Kisses and reading Harlequin Romances. She had a great spirit and feistiness and everyone who knew her, loved her.
A private burial service will be held at Mount Olivet cemetery in Aurora. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary Agnes' name to Presence Fox Knoll Assisted Living in Aurora.
