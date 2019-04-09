Mary Alice Council, 92 of Sycamore died Friday, April 5th, 2019 at the NW Medicine- Kishwaukee Hospital in Dekalb. She was born July 31, 1926 in Bloomington, IL. She was the daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Pils) Reinhart from Colfax, IL. She received her bachelor's degree in Education from Illinois State University and her Masters' degree from University of Illinois. She taught English at a country school before moving to Aurora to teach English at Franklin Middle School. She married Robert Council on June 7, 1958 at the Chapel in the Sky in Chicago. Tired of reading and grading papers, she pursued Library Science and became the librarian at Jefferson Middle School where she worked until she retired. Mary enjoyed golfing, traveling, bridge, and her grand-daughters. She was a member of P.E.O. and Salem Lutheran Church in Sycamore.She is survived by one daughter Mary Beth (John) Comer-Sanders of Sycamore; two granddaughters, Laura (Matt) Winton of Memphis, Emily Comer of Sycamore; two great grandchildren Lydia and Matt Winton; one sister Doris Bielfeldt of Anchor, IL and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, and one sister Marjorie (George) Eidson.A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 12th, at 1:00 pm at Salem Lutheran Church, 1145 DeKalb Ave. in Sycamore, with Rev. Preston Fields officiating. Private burial will be at the Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora. A Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm at the Salem Lutheran Church prior to the service on Friday.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Salem Lutheran Church in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 Dekalb Ave., Sycamore, IL 60178. For info or to sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com or call 815-895-2833. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary