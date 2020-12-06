1/1
Mary Alice Newcomer
1954 - 2020
Mary Alice Newcomer, age 66, of Montgomery, IL passed away at her home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 4, 1954 in Aurora, IL the daughter of John P. and Marian (Konrad) Harrison.

Mary graduated from East Aurora High School in Aurora, IL. She was a longtime caregiver to the elderly. Mary enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her children Jennifer (Tony) Newcomer of Florida, Joshua Newcomer of Montgomery, IL, Adam (Heather) Newcomer of Sugar Grove, IL; her grandchildren, Joseph and Olivia Newcomer; her mother, Marian Okrie of Yorkville, IL; her brothers, Michael (Sue) Harrison of Key West, FL and Christopher (Dalia) Harrison of Wellington, FL; her former husband, Keith Newcomer of Montgomery, IL; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, John P. Harrison and her step-father, Robert Okrie. Services for Mary Alice will be private. Interment will take place in Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora, IL.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 630-553-7611.


Published in Beacon News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
(630) 553-7611
Memories & Condolences

December 4, 2020
Mary was beautiful inside and out, just a very kind soul.
Judith C Best
Classmate
December 4, 2020
Mary was a beautiful fun spirted woman she was always happy never seen her not smile when she come in to the gas station she was so happy ! I will miss u Mary may you rest in peace
Cindy witmer
Friend
December 4, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jessica Hawkins
