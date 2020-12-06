Mary Alice Newcomer, age 66, of Montgomery, IL passed away at her home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 4, 1954 in Aurora, IL the daughter of John P. and Marian (Konrad) Harrison.
Mary graduated from East Aurora High School in Aurora, IL. She was a longtime caregiver to the elderly. Mary enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her children Jennifer (Tony) Newcomer of Florida, Joshua Newcomer of Montgomery, IL, Adam (Heather) Newcomer of Sugar Grove, IL; her grandchildren, Joseph and Olivia Newcomer; her mother, Marian Okrie of Yorkville, IL; her brothers, Michael (Sue) Harrison of Key West, FL and Christopher (Dalia) Harrison of Wellington, FL; her former husband, Keith Newcomer of Montgomery, IL; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, John P. Harrison and her step-father, Robert Okrie. Services for Mary Alice will be private. Interment will take place in Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora, IL.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory
