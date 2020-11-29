1/
Mary Ann Andersen
1935 - 2020
Mary Ann Andersen, age 85, of Plano, IL passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her home. She was born on July 20, 1935 in Plano, IL the daughter of Eber and Billie (Musser) Johnson.

Mary Ann was united in marriage on September 4, 1955 to Mr. Howard R. Andersen and they spent the next 65 happy years together. She was a member of the Plano Lutheran Church in Plano, IL. Mary Ann was employed by Comprehensive Accounting in Aurora, IL until her retirement. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Howard Andersen of Plano, IL; her children, Scott (Sandra Peters) Andersen of Pelham, NH and Susan (Casey) Hargaves of Plano, IL; her granddaughters, Sarah (Eric) Flyte of Elburn, IL and Katie (Garrett) Robinson of Tyngs Borough, MA; her great-granddaughters, Ruby JoEllen Flyte and Hailey Joy Robinson; several nieces and nephews; she also leaves behind the love of her life, her cat Oreo. He was the light in her life for the last two years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eber and Billie Johnson; and her sisters, Catherine Oltman and Ida Heusinger.

Services are private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Mary Ann's name to the Plano American Legion Post #395 or to the charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 630-552-7211.


Published in Beacon News on Nov. 29, 2020.
