Mary Ann Bonifas, 84, of Aurora, IL, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Presence Mercy Medical Center. She was born October 15, 1934 in Spring Valley, Illinois.
Mary Ann was a devoted member of Annunciation Church and the Phoenix Club.
She is survived by her six children, Judy (Randy) Phillips, Craig Bonifas, Linda (Fred May) Bonifas, Denise (Jim) Stumpenhorst, Mary (Bill) Honiotes, Tim Bonifas; fourteen grandchildren, Tammy (Brian) Dees, Dustin Douell, Nicole (Kyle) Manders, Melissa Jensen, Joshua Bonifas, Michael Bonifas, Eric (Amber) Stumpenhorst, Megan (Brandon) Wolf, Kari Stumpenhorst, Jason (Marissa) Rice, Tyler Rice, Sydney Rice, Kyle Bonifas, Travis (Arianne) Bonifas; twelve great grandchildren; a sister, Betty Jane Nash; her son-in-law, Dennis Douell; many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William C. Bonifas; her parents, Stanley and Dorothy (Altvater) Novakoski; two children, Cheryl Douell, Paul Bonifas; her grandson, Dale Lewis Plant.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a Liturgical Wake Service at 3:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 9:30 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to Annunciation Church at 10:00 AM; Fr. Patrick Gillmeyer, O.S.B. will officiate with interment at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Mary Ann's name to the 143 First Street Batavia, Illinois 60510.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019