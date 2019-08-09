Aurora Beacon News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DALEIDEN MORTUARY
220 North Lake Street
Aurora, IL
View Map
Wake
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
DALEIDEN MORTUARY
220 North Lake Street
Aurora, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
DALEIDEN MORTUARY
220 North Lake Street
Aurora, IL
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Annunciation Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bonifas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Bonifas


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Bonifas Obituary
Mary Ann Bonifas, 84, of Aurora, IL, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Presence Mercy Medical Center. She was born October 15, 1934 in Spring Valley, Illinois.

Mary Ann was a devoted member of Annunciation Church and the Phoenix Club.

She is survived by her six children, Judy (Randy) Phillips, Craig Bonifas, Linda (Fred May) Bonifas, Denise (Jim) Stumpenhorst, Mary (Bill) Honiotes, Tim Bonifas; fourteen grandchildren, Tammy (Brian) Dees, Dustin Douell, Nicole (Kyle) Manders, Melissa Jensen, Joshua Bonifas, Michael Bonifas, Eric (Amber) Stumpenhorst, Megan (Brandon) Wolf, Kari Stumpenhorst, Jason (Marissa) Rice, Tyler Rice, Sydney Rice, Kyle Bonifas, Travis (Arianne) Bonifas; twelve great grandchildren; a sister, Betty Jane Nash; her son-in-law, Dennis Douell; many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William C. Bonifas; her parents, Stanley and Dorothy (Altvater) Novakoski; two children, Cheryl Douell, Paul Bonifas; her grandson, Dale Lewis Plant.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a Liturgical Wake Service at 3:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 9:30 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to Annunciation Church at 10:00 AM; Fr. Patrick Gillmeyer, O.S.B. will officiate with interment at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Mary Ann's family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Mary Ann's name to the 143 First Street Batavia, Illinois 60510.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Daleiden Mortuary
Download Now