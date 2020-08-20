1/1
Mary Ann Fisher
Mary Ann Fisher, 72, of Montgomery, passed away August 17, 2020, at Rush Copley Medical Center. Born March 1, 1948 in Aurora, she was the daughter of Louis and Elizabeth Popp. On March 8, 1996 she married Troy Fisher. For several years she worked as a secretary for Metlife and was a hairdresser.

Mary Ann enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with her grandchildren and was a member of St. Michael Romanian Byzantine Catholic Church in Aurora.

She is survived by her husband, Troy; daughters, Michelle and Marsha; 4 grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 21 at 12:00 PM at St. Michael Romanian Byzantine Catholic Church, 609 N. Lincoln Avenue, Aurora, Illinois 60505. Due to current restrictions please wear a mask, there will be a limited amount of guests allowed for services.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM until the time of service at St. Michael Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary Ann's memory to the American Diabetes Association, 55 E. Monroe Street, Ste. 3420, Chicago, Il 60603.

Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Mary Ann's family.



Published in Beacon News on Aug. 20, 2020.
