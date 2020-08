To My Dearest Mother Mary Ann, Yes my Heart ♥ is aching and I will Never ever Question Our Father God because I know that He Loves You More than anything or anyone ever could because you are his Child, All I was trying to Say Was I Will MISS YOU You have been in my life, you and Bishop Jettie since I was 14years old when I came to The Temple. The Calls we made on Saturday Nights to each other when the kids were little to see what they were wearing on Sunday Morning to Church making sure You and I were ready because we didn't want to be late, You would say Barbara we got 3 children now we can't be late for church so we got to be ready SO MOTHER MARY ANN I AM GRATEFUL and I Thank God for you Always REST ON MY SWEET LOVE ❤ REST ON, I LOVE ❤ YOU FOREVER AND YOU KNOW THIS!!!!

Barbara Zolliecoffer, Deacon Willie Zolliecoffer, Eval Dora Phillips, The Zolliecoffer Family.

Barbara Zollicoffer

Family Friend