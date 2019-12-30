Home

The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Angels Church
Hardin and Lancaster
Aurora, IL
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Angels Church
Hardin and Lancaster
Aurora, IL
Mary Anne Didos


1936 - 2019
Mary Anne Didos Obituary
Mary Anne Didos, 83, formerly of Sugar Grove, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was born on December 4, 1936 in Streator, IL, the daughter of the late Richard and Blanche (Lyons) Abdnour.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 10 A.M. until the Mass time of 11 A.M. at Holy Angels Church, corner of Hardin and Lancaster, Aurora, IL. Private interment will be at Sugar Grove Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the .

A full obituary will be in Tuesday's edition.

Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60556.

For further information please call 630-466-1330 or visit healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 30, 2019
