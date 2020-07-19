Mary Ann Landers, 72, of Aurora, passed away July 16, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born May 26, 1948 in Chicago, Daughter of Bruno and Rita (Smith) Novak. Mary Ann was an LPN, a foster mother and a book keeper for the Village of Hoffman Estates for many years. Mary Ann enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, loved her pets and was an avid reader. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Tom, 2 sons, Andy (Erin) Quarnstrom, James Eversley, 1 daughter, Jasmine Landers and 3 grandchildren, Patrick, Ruari and Cole. A private service for Mary Ann will be held at a later date. For guestbook visit, www.dieterlememorialhome.com