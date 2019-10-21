Home

Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
(630) 897-1196
Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
3:30 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
620 5th Street
Aurora, IL
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery
1955 - 2019
Mary Barry Obituary
Mary "Colleen" Barry, 63, of Aurora, IL passed away peacefully at her home on October 19, 2019 surrounded by family after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on November 5, 1955 in Dixon, IL the daughter of George and Jovita (Prindaville) Burke. Colleen was a devout Catholic and active member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Aurora. She loved to play Bunco. She adored her family and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband Michael Barry; children, Brianne Barry, Michael Barry and Meghan (Fiancé Zach Shaw) Barry; grandchildren Haley Barry and Jackson Metzler; siblings, Sue (John) Stirnaman, Patrick (Patricia) Burke, Fran (Jerry) Nicklas and Kathy (Steve) Wozny; In- Laws, Bob (Peggy) Barry and Cathy (Brian) Craig. She is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and countless friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Daniel, Kevin and William Burke.

Family will be receiving guests on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 with the Rosary beginning at 3:30 and visitation following from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 620 5th Street Aurora, IL. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.

www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 21, 2019
