|
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DALEIDEN MORTUARY
220 North Lake Street
Aurora, IL
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
DALEIDEN MORTUARY
220 North Lake Street
Aurora, IL
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Angels Church
180 South Russell Avenue
Aurora, IL
Mary C. Finn


1943 - 2019
Mary C. Finn Obituary
Mary Carol (Brungart) Finn, 76, of Aurora, Illinois, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was born July 17, 1943 in Aurora, Illinois.

Mary was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church and the St. Anne's Society. She was a graduate of Holy Angels Grade School and Madonna High School. Immediately following graduation, she started work for Catholic Charities where she enjoyed helping and serving families for fifty four years.

Mary loved to travel and to attend theater productions with family and friends. Her most memorable trips included a European adventure, several trips to Ireland and the British Isles, and a trip to Lourdes, France.

She is survived by Michael Finn her devoted husband of forty four years; and her loving daughter Kathleen Finn; along with treasured friends, many of whom she considered family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Lenore Brungart; two brothers, Dean Brungart and Paul Brungart.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 9:30 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to Holy Angels Church at 10:00 AM; Fr. Richard Kennedy, M.S.C. will officiate with interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Mary's family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to the P.O. Box 22718 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 25, 2019
