Mary Carey, age 85, of Aurora, IL, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Bickford of Aurora in Aurora, IL. She was born on May 24, 1934 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Stephen and Margaret (Harkins) McNamara.



Mary was united in marriage on July 15, 1961 to Michael Carey and they spent many happy years together until his passing. Mary was a devote member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Tucson, AZ. She was employed, for many years, as a secretary by both Johnson & Johnson and later Armor Dial. Mary loved to travel and owned a travel agency in Tucson, AZ. Mary was an avid animal lover and for several years raised German Shepherd dogs. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.



Mary is survived by her children, Brian Carey of OR and Kathleen Beyer of WI; her cousin, Ina Johnson of Yorkville, IL who she treated as a daughter; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her brother, Steve McNamara of FL; her sisters, Louise Sullivan of Orland Park, IL and Dorothy (Jim) Dowd of Arlington Heights, IL; her sisters-in-law, Carol McNamara of St. Charles and Francine (Jeff) Anderson of Elburn, IL as well as many nieces and nephews.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Michael Carey; her granddaughter, Rebecca Berg; her brother, Martin McNamara; her brother-in-law, Mike Sullivan; and her sister-in-law, Nancy McNamara.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Aurora, IL.



Interment will take place at a later date in Tucson, AZ.



Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, (630)553-7611 or www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 2, 2019