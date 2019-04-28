Mary Cordova, of Aurora passed away at the age of 44 on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones. Mary had been suffering from ALS for the last 4 years. Mary was born March, 11, 1975 at the University of Chicago Hospital to Manuel and Maricela Cordova. After graduating from Charisma Christian Academy in 1992, Mary worked at Lineage Logistics for several years. She eventually met her love, Mack Rucker there and they worked at Lineage Logistics together for several years until she became ill and had to leave in 2016. Life wasn't always easy for Mary. ALS tried to beat her down, but it didn't win, it just sent her home a little early. Mary is survived by her love, Mack L. Rucker of Aurora; five children, daughters, Amanda A. Gregory and Jessica M. Gregory, both of Aurora; three sons, Gabriel Huffman of Maryland; Julian Gregory and Marcus A. Smith both of Aurora; two grandchildren, Sol Kiya Streeter and Frank Harvey V.; father, Manuel Cordova; mother, Maricela Garnica; her siblings; Janet M. Cordova of Aurora, Michael Waters (Becky) of Newark, Steven Reynolds and Nicolas Arellano (Rosy), both of Aurora; She also leaves behind a multitude of loving uncles and aunts; Steve Arellano (Laura) of Aurora; Pastor Al Arellano (Debbie) of Yorkville; Eleazar Arellano, Sandra Pryor both of Aurora; Abbey Arellano of Sandwich; Elizena Arellano of Aurora; one nephew, Elijah Cordova and one niece, Nazareth N. Arellano both of Aurora; her cousins, Ahren Christopherson (Joe) of South Bend, Indiana, Baritt Arellano (Kerri) of Oswego, Jamin Arellano (Carla) of West Chicago, Loren Avalos (Henry) of Plano, Christian Arellano (Vanessa) of Oswego, Megan Arellano of Aurora; her best friend, Monica Ong of Aurora; friend and nurse extraordinaire, Rebecca Ann Stephens, and last, but not least Samantha Lurz, friend and loving, compassionate aide. Mary was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rev. Esteban and Maria A. Arellano (Rodriguez); a sister, Elizabeth Ann Cordova; a brother, Manuel Christopher Cordova; mother in law, Marcella Williams and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Celebration of life and following reception service will be held at First Baptist Church at 15 Oak Ave., in Aurora, IL 60506 on May 4th, noon to 4pm. As per Mary's request, we ask that you not wear black, but to dress in shades of blue. If you feel you must wear black, please wear a blue colored bandana or something with blue in it. Mary loved her blues and bandannas! For further info. please call the Healy Chapel, 332 W Downer Pl, Aurora, IL 60506 at (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary