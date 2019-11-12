|
Mary Dawn Dolan, 61, of Oswego, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with tongue and throat cancer on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Batavia Rehabilitation Center. Throughout her many illnesses, surgeries, radiation treatments and rehabilitations, Dawn never complained. We would always say she was one tough Luxembourger, or one tough cookie. Today on her passing we will simply say she was one Tough Beautiful Lady. Dawn, affectionately known as Queen or Queenie to her family and friends, was born December 28, 1957 in Aurora, IL.
She is survived by her son John "JD" Dolan of Aurora, IL; her former husband Daniel T. Dolan of Aurora, IL; her brothers and sisters Mark Heimann of Aurora, IL, Ruth (Bobby) Jenkins of Yorkville, IL, Lisa (Mark) O'Malley of Yorkville, IL, and Paul (Silvia) Heimann of Big Rock, IL; her aunts and uncles Sr. Mary Doralle (Margaret) Gering, Elynor Gering, Dick (Nan) Gering, and Alice (Edward) Mosher; her father-in-law Daniel D. Dolan; her brothers-in-law Brian (Kathy) Dolan and Ryan (Maritza) Dolan; her sister-in-law Kara (John) Laudi; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and her loving caregiver of 7 years Dana Olivio.
She was preceded in death by her parents Theresa (Gering) and Richard Heimann; her sister Lura Heimann; her paternal grandparents Susan and Rudy Heimann; her maternal grandparents Dorothy and Albert Gering; her uncle John Gering; and her aunt Betty (Jim) Foley.
Funeral from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at 9:15am to St. Anne Church at 10:00am. Fr. John Ouper will officiate with interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Dawn's family.
Dawn's family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the many lifelong friends that visited her in the last several weeks of her life, to the doctors, surgeons and nurses at The University of Chicago Hospital, the staff at Batavia Rehabilitation Center, and Unity Hospice for all the loving compassion that Dawn received while she was in their care. A very special and heartfelt thank you goes to our beautiful living "angel", Dana Olivio and her entire family. Words will never express the love we have for you, and our appreciation of your unconditional love, friendship and undeniable care that Dawn received from you these last several years.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dawn's memory to the .
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019