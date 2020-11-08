Mary E. Rittenhouse, age 87 of Aurora, IL formerly of Morris and Plano, IL as well as Park Rapids, MN passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. She was born on January 23, 1933 in Victoria, IL the daughter of Harry and Leona (Horkstorm) Wright.
Mary was united in marriage in 1972 to Lawrence Rittenhouse and they spent the next 30 years until his passing in 2002. Mrs. Rittenhouse was a member of the Village Baptist Church in Aurora, IL. She enjoyed gardening, making lovely craft projects and will be remembered as an avid animal lover. Mary was a loving wife, mother, step-mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Mary is survived by her children, Linda Hungate of Montgomery, IL, Laurie (Thomas) Walsh of Suffolk, VA and Charles (Mariann) Sliver of Galt, CA; her step-children, Thomas (Sharon) Rittenhouse and Ravae (Chuck) Smallwood; her grandchildren, Melanie Evans, Nathan Sliver and Zachary (Brittaney) Sliver; her great-grandchildren, Paisley Evans, Samantha Sliver and one more soon to be; her brother, Norman (Tricia) Wright of CA; also several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her grandson, Donald Evans; also her siblings, Willis Wright, Darlas Andrews, Janice Dailey and Dorothy Ann Wright.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1010 West South Street, Plano, IL with Pastor Brian Sendelbach, officiating. Interment will follow in the Little Rock Township Cemetery in Plano, IL.
Friends may visit from 10:00 AM until the Hour of Service on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Funeral Home in Plano, IL.
Memorials in loving memory of Mary may be directed to either the Village Bible Church, 515 S. Frontenac St., Aurora, IL 60504 or The American Heart Association
, 3816 Paysphere Circle Chicago, IL 60674.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com
or (630) 552-7211.