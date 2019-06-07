Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
7:30 PM
Mary E. Whitaker


Mary Elizabeth Whitaker, age 59 of Warrenville, IL passed away suddenly Sunday, May 19, 2019 at her home. She was born May 3, 1960 in Aurora, IL to her loving parents, Betty and the late George Knell. Cherished wife of Craig S. Whitaker, wedded on October 3, 1998. Beloved mother of Daniel Peterson of Wasilla, Alaska. Adored grandma of Zoe, Ethan and Leah Peterson. Dearest sister of George Knell, Dennis (Sharon) Knell, Judy Bailey, Richard (Sue Platt) Knell, Nancy Knell, Margie (Doug) Adcock, David Knell, Patty Knell, Debbie (Victor Woo) Knell Barrolaza and the late Vicky Knell. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dearest sister-in-law of Eric (the late Jonita) Whitaker. Mary grew up in Warrenville and graduated from St. Irene's Catholic Grammar School and Wheaton-Warrenville High School. In lieu of flowers, a future memorial fund is being established in Mary's name. Memorial Visitation: Wednesday, June 12th 4:00-7:30 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Memorial Funeral Service to follow at 7:30 PM at the funeral home. Interment is private. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on June 7, 2019
