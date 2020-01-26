|
|
Mary Earline Ross, 86, of Plano, IL passed away on January 22, 2020. Mary was born on July 25, 1933 in Karnak, IL to Earl and Myrtle (Smith) Riley.
She was survived by her daughters; Carla ( Ben ) Ogert of Montgomery and Sandy ( Mike ) Kempton of Warren MI. 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. at Sandwich Church of the Nazarene, 205 W. College St. Sandwich, IL 60548. Funeral will follow at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Matt Jones officiating. Graveside service will follow out to Lincoln Memorial Park in Oswego, IL. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Beverage Family Funeral Homes. www.beveragefamilyfh.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 26, 2020