Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beverage Family Funeral Home
104 Terry Street
Sandwich, IL 60548
(815) 786-6715
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sandwich Church of the Nazarene
205 W. College St
Sandwich, IL
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Sandwich Church of the Nazarene
205 W. College St
Sandwich, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Earline Ross


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Earline Ross Obituary
Mary Earline Ross, 86, of Plano, IL passed away on January 22, 2020. Mary was born on July 25, 1933 in Karnak, IL to Earl and Myrtle (Smith) Riley.

She was survived by her daughters; Carla ( Ben ) Ogert of Montgomery and Sandy ( Mike ) Kempton of Warren MI. 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. at Sandwich Church of the Nazarene, 205 W. College St. Sandwich, IL 60548. Funeral will follow at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Matt Jones officiating. Graveside service will follow out to Lincoln Memorial Park in Oswego, IL. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Beverage Family Funeral Homes. www.beveragefamilyfh.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beverage Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -