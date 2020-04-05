|
Mary Elaine Heintz (nee Anderson) 89, of Aurora, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020. She was born on May 28, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to John and Mildred Anderson.
Elaine graduated from St. Willibrord Catholic High School in Chicago and earned a degree in Religious Studies from Illinois Benedictine University as well as a certificate in Pastoral Ministry from Loyola of New Orleans. She was a Theology teacher at Aurora Central Catholic High School for 17 years.
With her husband Ray and their young family, she lived in Janesville, WI and Rockford, IL before settling in Aurora, IL in 1971. She was an active member of Annunciation Parish. She taught high school CCD and volunteered on the parish liturgy committee. She also served as a lector, Eucharistic Minister and Renew Co-chairman. She was active in the Cursillo Movement for many years and served two terms as Diocesan lay-director.
Her concern and generous compassion will be missed by all of those she leaves behind. She is survived by her four children, Karen Heintz, Kathleen (David) Makris, Kevin (Marianne) Heintz and Kay Ariano; five grandchildren Michelle and Nicholas Makris and Benjamin, Maxwell and Leah Ariano; sister, Carol (Conrad) Fialkowski; sisters-in-law Gladys (Thomas) Heffernan and Connie (Tim) Bultema; many nieces, nephews; special friends Sister Rita Mary Phalen, Monsignor Robert Willhite and Sandra Schmidt.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Raymond Heintz, an infant daughter, Mary Frances Heintz, her parents and her son-in-law, Michael Ariano.
She shared her love of travel and all its benefits by enabling family cruises to both Alaska and Hawaii.
Her kindness and caring will influence her dedicated family, friends and former students for years to come.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral mass will be offered for her family at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church; Fr. Patrick Gillmeyer, OSB will officiate with private interment at Marywood Cemetery. A memorial service will follow when conditions permit.
Memorials may be made in Mary Elaine's name to St. Vincent's Mission of David, Kentucky, 606-886-2513, www.stvincentmission.org or Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity in Manitowoc, WI, 920-682-7728 www.fscc-calledtobe.org.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 5, 2020