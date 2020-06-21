Mary Ellen Wagner (West), 60 of Montgomery, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 15, 2020. Born July 9, 1959, the loving daughter of David and Joan West, she grew up in Oswego and graduated from Oswego High School. She was employed by Osco Pharmacy in Oswego where she received the award for Nation's Best Pharmacy Technician. She also ran a successful vacation rental business as well as a Five Star e-commerce business.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Kevin Wagner, three children; Sarah (Eric) Hansen of Rockford, Adam (Taylor) Wagner of Plainfield, and Andrew Wagner (Kristen Kirkwood) of Delray Beach, Florida; four grandchildren; Ethan, Charlotte, Katelyn and Kaiden; her parents David and Joan West; one brother Guy (Phyllis) West, and sisters Kim (Afif) Morcos and Lora (Kevin) Grimm, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mary will be remembered for her love and support as a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a philanthropist, a volunteer and, most of all, a mentor. Her greatest pride and joy was her family, and she showered them with her time and love. Married for 39 years, Mary and Kevin lived a true love story. They shared a love and a bond rarely found and made a beautiful life together. Always kind, caring and generous, Mary was truly selfless. She never hesitated to go out of her way for the betterment of family, friends, and community. She will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure to know her.
She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents and her brother David West Jr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Mary's name to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 21, 2020.