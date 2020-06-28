Mary F. Looney
1916 - 2020
Mary F. Looney, 103, of Aurora, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 23, 2020. She was born on October 29, 1916 in Lovern, West Virginia.

She is survived by her grandchildren, John Parrell, Jodi Johnson and Teri Pannell and many other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 10 A.M. until 11 A.M. at which time a private Homegoing Celebration will be held at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL. Interment will be at River Hills Memorial Park.

For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence and/or view a full obituary.

To view the livestream, use link https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/60005465



Published in Beacon News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
JUL
2
Interment
River Hills Memorial Park
Service
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kathleen Smith
