Mary Jane (Janie) Rodgers Griffin, 76, of Aurora, IL passed away on May 30, 2020. Janie was born in Raleigh, IL on Feb. 3, 1944 to parents James William and Geneva Ellen Neal Rodgers. Janie married her high school sweetheart Vernon L. Griffin on June 12, 1959 in Shawneetown, IL. The couple moved to Aurora, IL where she became the proud mother of four sons Timothy, Christopher, Tyler and Jason. She was blessed to be the grandmother of 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was most happy when her arms were full of babies.
Janie and Vern were happily married for 61 years. Janie was a member of First Baptist Church in Aurora since February of 1969. Her home was a safe home for children and she welcomed many into her loving arms over the years. She also worked for Venture Department Store for 10 years as an associate. She loved God, loved attending Bible studies and teaching Sunday School. Janie was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed monthly lunches and socializing with her friends.
Janie and Vern enjoyed traveling with their children across the country in their motorhome including trips to Mount Rushmore, Yellowstone National Park and to Washington State to Mount Rainier. During one of their trips they collected volcanic ash from Mount St. Helen. They enjoyed camping as a family and Janie enjoyed making her sons do the cooking. In their later years, she and Vern enjoyed a cruise to Hawaii and a road trip around Lake Michigan.
Janie loved her collection of Precious Moments, stuffed bears, Cherished Teddies and had a wonderful collection of hats. When you came into their house, there was sure to be an Elvis or country music CD playing.
Janie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and devoted her life to loving her family. Her best achievement in life was raising her four wonderful sons. Her infectious smile and laugh and tendency to say "Oh sugarfoot!" will be dearly missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, twin sister Martha Jean, one of her triplet brothers Roy, brothers James, Robert, Gary; sister Ida and beloved granddaughter Shannon Marie.
Janie is survived by her husband Vernon; her siblings, Margaret Porter, Florence (Tina) Flynn, William (Annette), Larry, Jerry (Nancy); sons Timothy (Lori) Griffin, Christopher (Karen), Tyler (Jenall) and Jason (Britt); grandchildren: Jeremy, Josh (Angelle), Kelly (Chris), Joseph (Kayla), Ryan, Erin, Tyler J. (Molly), Payton, Chuck, Colin, Lucille; great-grandchildren Kol, River, Anaiah, Isaac, Ezekiel and many, many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all of the family, friends and church family for your prayers and well wishes.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, we are unable to have an open funeral. There will be a private service and burial and we look forward to a memorial service in the future that all her extended family can come and celebrate Janie's life.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be sent to First Baptist Church, 15 Oak Avenue, Aurora, IL 60506.
Arrangements were handled by Dieterle Memorial Home, for online guestbook please visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 3, 2020.