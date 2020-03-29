Home

POWERED BY

Services
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Honey-Stephano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jo Honey-Stephano


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jo Honey-Stephano Obituary
Mary Jo Hovey-Stephano, 67 years of age, passed away on March 11, 2020, from side effects of late stage dementia. Mary lived in Sugar Grove, IL, with her husband of 17 years, Michael.

She was born on August 26, 1952, in Rochester, MN, to the late Richard Johnson and Rosemary Johnson and grew up in Harmony, MN with five brothers and sisters. Surviving her are sister Patricia Hovey (Duane), brother, Richard Johnson (Mary), sister, Elizabeth Barnes (Douglas), brother, William Johnson (Roxanne), and sister, Katherine Greenberg (Rollie). Also surviving is her beloved son by marriage, Sam.

Mary attended grade through high school in Harmony, MN. She moved to Aurora, IL and spent 29 years working as an Office Manager at Chuck Owen Auto Body. At this job, Mary met her husband Mike, romance eventually blossomed, and they married on September 1, 2003.

Shopping with her mother and sisters was a favorite pasttime of Mary's. She loved travelling, gardening, reading, and, in later years, watching the Hallmark Channel. A special delight were family times and the enjoyment of the younger nieces and nephews.

A private service was held on March 18th at Dupage Memorial Chapel, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a time to be determined.

Thank you for all the personal expressions of sympathy and cards.

"In your life you touched so many, in your death many lives were changed."
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -