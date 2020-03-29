|
Mary Jo Hovey-Stephano, 67 years of age, passed away on March 11, 2020, from side effects of late stage dementia. Mary lived in Sugar Grove, IL, with her husband of 17 years, Michael.
She was born on August 26, 1952, in Rochester, MN, to the late Richard Johnson and Rosemary Johnson and grew up in Harmony, MN with five brothers and sisters. Surviving her are sister Patricia Hovey (Duane), brother, Richard Johnson (Mary), sister, Elizabeth Barnes (Douglas), brother, William Johnson (Roxanne), and sister, Katherine Greenberg (Rollie). Also surviving is her beloved son by marriage, Sam.
Mary attended grade through high school in Harmony, MN. She moved to Aurora, IL and spent 29 years working as an Office Manager at Chuck Owen Auto Body. At this job, Mary met her husband Mike, romance eventually blossomed, and they married on September 1, 2003.
Shopping with her mother and sisters was a favorite pasttime of Mary's. She loved travelling, gardening, reading, and, in later years, watching the Hallmark Channel. A special delight were family times and the enjoyment of the younger nieces and nephews.
A private service was held on March 18th at Dupage Memorial Chapel, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a time to be determined.
Thank you for all the personal expressions of sympathy and cards.
"In your life you touched so many, in your death many lives were changed."
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 29, 2020