|
|
Mary Knox, 69, of Aurora, formerly of New Albany, MS, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at AMITA Health Mercy Medical Center, Aurora, IL. She was born October 6,1949 in New Albany, MS to the late Jess Knox and Sarah Newton Knox. She relocated to Aurora in 1969. Mary retired after 46 years of service from General Mills. She is survived by her son, Jarvis Knox, of Aurora; siblings, Aultry Knox, Hattie Washington, Mose Knox, Willie James Knox, Jessie Knox, Jr., Virginia Knox and Lillie Johnson. Funeral and burial were held on Sat., March 16, 2019 at Union Prospect MB Church and Cemetery in New Albany, MS. Thanks extended to James Funeral Home in Aurora, IL. Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home in New Albany, MS was in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019