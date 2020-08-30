1/1
Mary L. Chapman
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary L. Chapman, age 69 of Aurora, Illinois, passed away on August 25, 2020. She was born in Scooba, Mississippi on January 31, 1951. She was raised in Gary, Indiana where she attended Garnett Elementary School, Roosevelt High School (graduated on June 6, 1969) and Indiana University, (graduated on May 16, 1973 with a B.S. Degree in Elementary Education). After working as a substitute teacher in Gary for a short while, she relocated to first Batavia, Illinois, where she worked at a couple of other jobs, then to Aurora, Illinois. She was employed by East Aurora School District 131 as an Academic Assistant, occasionally substituting in schools to which she was assigned from September 23, 1985 until retiring on June 3, 2013.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Leo Chapman Jr.; two brothers: Franklin Delano Chapman and Clin Simmons Jr.; and maternal grandparents, Sadie and Willie Donner Campbell.

In accordance with Miss Chapman's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. There will be immediate burial at River Hills Memorial Park in Batavia, Illinois.

Arrangements were handled by Healy Chapel of Aurora, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel@sbcglobal.net to sign the online guestbook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Interment
10:00 AM
River Hills Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 29, 2020
I had the pleasure working with Mary at Beaupre School. She was always cheerful and pleasant to work with. RIP Mary
Deanna Bastian-Crider
Coworker
August 29, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Mary at Beaupre School in Aurora. She was always cheerful and pleasant to be around. Both of us were kindergarten academic assistants. She had a knack working with children! RIP Mary!
Deanna Bastian-Crider
Coworker
August 27, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved