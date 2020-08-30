Mary L. Chapman, age 69 of Aurora, Illinois, passed away on August 25, 2020. She was born in Scooba, Mississippi on January 31, 1951. She was raised in Gary, Indiana where she attended Garnett Elementary School, Roosevelt High School (graduated on June 6, 1969) and Indiana University, (graduated on May 16, 1973 with a B.S. Degree in Elementary Education). After working as a substitute teacher in Gary for a short while, she relocated to first Batavia, Illinois, where she worked at a couple of other jobs, then to Aurora, Illinois. She was employed by East Aurora School District 131 as an Academic Assistant, occasionally substituting in schools to which she was assigned from September 23, 1985 until retiring on June 3, 2013.She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Leo Chapman Jr.; two brothers: Franklin Delano Chapman and Clin Simmons Jr.; and maternal grandparents, Sadie and Willie Donner Campbell.In accordance with Miss Chapman's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. There will be immediate burial at River Hills Memorial Park in Batavia, Illinois.Arrangements were handled by Healy Chapel of Aurora, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel@sbcglobal.net to sign the online guestbook.