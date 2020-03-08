Aurora Beacon News Obituaries
Mary L. Johnson

Mary L. Johnson Obituary
Mary L. Johnson, 69, of Batavia passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at her home. She was born April 18, 1950 in Aurora, IL the daughter of Bert and Ann (Smale) Johnson. She was united in marriage to her longtime partner of 48 years Andrea Goudy on March 14, 2014. Mary was employed for 45 years at Chicago Title Company earning the position of Assistant Vice President. Mary was always up for adventure travel, she learned to scuba dive, whitewater raft, swim with the dolphins or wherever her spirit of life would lead her. Mary and Andrea have enjoyed attending University of Illinois vs the University of Iowa games together. She was also instrumental in leading the inaugural Aurora Gay Pride Parade in 2018. She is survived by her spouse Andrea Goudy; a sister Marjorie Logman, two nephews Jason (Lisa) Logman and Aaron Longman; a niece Sarah Logman; and a grand-nephew Ben Logman. She is preceded in death by her parents Bert and Ann; as well as her stepmother Ruth Foland Johnson; and a brother Richard Johnson. A memorial service will be held 1:00 P.M. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Moss Family Funeral Home 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL. Visitation will be held 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service. A special thank you to acknowledge the wonderful friendship and care provided by Sue Ayers and Mary Beth Stevens as well as the staff at Northwestern Delnor Hospital Cancer Center. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to St. Joseph Indian School, P.O. Box 326 Chamberlain South Dakota 57326, Adopt a husky www.adoptahusky.com; Black Hills Wild Mustang Sanctuary, www.wildmustangs.com; American Indian College Fund, www.college.org/hope For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Homes 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 8, 2020
