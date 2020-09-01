Mary L. Martz, 79, of North Aurora, Illinois passed away August 28, 2020 after an arduous battle with stomach cancer. Mary was born May 11, 1941 in Kansas City, Missouri.She is preceded in death by her parents George A. Robinson and Mabel S. Robinson, as well as her brother Alan G. Robinson. Mary is survived by her husband of 56 years Dennis E. Martz, her children Laura A. Brejcha and Michael L. Martz, 5 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.Mary was an incredibly loving, caring person who always went out of her way to help those around her and she will be exceptionally missed. A longtime member of Living Hope Church in North Aurora, Mary served as church secretary several years.In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory can be made to Living Hope Church. At this time, a memorial service is being planned, date to be determined.