Mary L. Martz
1941 - 2020
Mary L. Martz, 79, of North Aurora, Illinois passed away August 28, 2020 after an arduous battle with stomach cancer. Mary was born May 11, 1941 in Kansas City, Missouri.

She is preceded in death by her parents George A. Robinson and Mabel S. Robinson, as well as her brother Alan G. Robinson. Mary is survived by her husband of 56 years Dennis E. Martz, her children Laura A. Brejcha and Michael L. Martz, 5 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.

Mary was an incredibly loving, caring person who always went out of her way to help those around her and she will be exceptionally missed. A longtime member of Living Hope Church in North Aurora, Mary served as church secretary several years.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory can be made to Living Hope Church. At this time, a memorial service is being planned, date to be determined.



Published in Beacon News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
August 31, 2020
Kindness is the word I think of when I think about Mary. My condolences to all of the Martz Family
Sheila Martz
August 31, 2020
Although we didn't get together that often, when we did, it was always good times, and good memories. Mary was a wonderful person, and a wonderful cousin. There was always laughter when we got together. Our thoughts, and prayers are with you, and your family. Love, Craig & Mary Fitpold
Craig & Mary Fitpold
Family
August 30, 2020
Mary, such a beautiful lady. I enjoyed you so much. Ladies of the living hope church, there is a hole that can only be filled with memories and smiles.
Merilee severson
Friend
August 30, 2020
Mary was a very nice person and a great sister in law.
Ronald Martz
Family
