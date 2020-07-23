Mary Linley Baswell died on July 3, 2020, at the Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care in Naperville IL. She was born Mary Louise Wilson on April 4, 1937 in Geneva, Illinois, the daughter of Clifford and Mildred (Johnson) Wilson. She spent most of her life in Geneva where she raised a family, was a beloved teacher and cultivated a wide circle of close friends. She attended Geneva Community High School and received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Northern Illinois University.
Mary spent most of her professional career teaching elementary school at Western Avenue School, retiring after 30 years. Her commitment to teaching went well past the classroom. A lifelong friendship was formed with the Lin family when they immigrated from Taiwan, and Mary taught the children in school.
She served for several years on the board of the Geneva Public Library. In addition to a rich intellectual curiosity, Mary loved art and was an avid quilter and knitter, forming close friendships around those pastimes. She genuinely loved life and effortlessly touched so many.
Mary is survived by her husband John Baswell, her brother Robert Wilson (Martha), her sister Marcia Shin, and her children Kenneth Rivera (Janice), Jared Linley (Kirsten Bailey), Jan Linley, Todd Linley, Melissa Williams (Robbie), Morgan Rainwater (Josh) as well as seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother James Wilson, and her second husband Jared Linley.
Mary's ashes will be dispersed in a private family ceremony. Memorial donations may go to the Geneva Public Library (https://www.genevalibraryfoundation.org/donate-1
) or the Seasons Hospice Foundation (https://seasonsfoundation.org/donate/
).