Mary Lou Miller, age 91, formerly of Aurora, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. God gave another Angel her wings. Mary Lou is survived by her children Thomas Miller, Peggy (Dave) Pierce, Paul Miller, and Dr. David Miller; 7 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Harvey J. Miller. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 6:30 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Mary Lou's family.In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary Lou's name to Crohn's & Colitis Foundation at www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org or Crohn's & Colitis Foundation National Headquarters ATTN: Financial Operations 733 Third Avenue, Ste. 510, New York, NY 10017
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 29, 2019