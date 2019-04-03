Home

The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Healy Chapel, Sugar Grove
370 Division Drive
Sugar Grove, IL
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
The Healy Chapel, Sugar Grove
370 Division Drive
Sugar Grove, IL
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
Lincoln Memorial Park
675 Rt. 30
Aurora\, IL
Mary Lou Yarger Obituary
Mary Lou Yarger, 86, of Aurora, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. She was born August 12, 1932 in Chicago, daughter of the late George and Helen Vonderohe. She is survived by her children, Rick Ira (Denise) Yarger, Christopher Allen (Lisa) Yarger, Mark Steven Yarger, Holly Ann (Terry) Belmont (Yarger) and Brian Lee (Andrea) Yarger; 19 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Kenneth (Bonnie) Vonderohe and Nancy (late Joseph) Forslin. Along with her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her loving husband, Eugene. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4 PM – 8 PM at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Drive, Sugar Grove, IL 60554. A funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the funeral home followed by a graveside service at Lincoln Memorial Park. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-466-1330.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 3, 2019
