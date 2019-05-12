Mary Lou Zolper, 81, of Scottsdale, AZ, formerly of Aurora, Sugar Grove, and Chatham, IL, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at The Gardens of Scottsdale. She was born March 26, 1938 in Springfield, IL, the daughter of George E. and Helen B. Southwick. Mary Lou married Douglas Zolper on December 28, 1963 in Aurora, IL. Mary Lou graduated from Illinois State Normal University in 1960, earning a Bachelor of Science in Education degree. She then earned her Masters Degree in Education several years later. Mary Lou taught for the West Aurora School District 129 for 32 years as an elementary teacher at both Nicholson and Smith schools and later became the Media Center Director at Smith Elementary School. In 1989, Mary Lou was honored with the West Aurora Golden Apple Award for her outstanding contribution to education. She retired from teaching in 1994, but often spoke of her fond memories of working with the students and staff during her career. Mary Lou is survived by her sister Ann Southwick and brother George Southwick, both of whom reside in Florida, and her sister in law, Sandra Zolper. In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa Leigh Davidson; her husband, Douglas. Arrangements are being handled by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. A private graveside service will take place Tuesday, May 14th at Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley at 111 W. Downer Place, Suite 312, Aurora, IL 60506. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 12, 2019