Mary Louise Carlson, 83, of Milwaukee, WI. and formerly of Aurora, IL. passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Mary was born October 17, 1936 in Aurora, IL. the daughter of Kenneth and Harriet (nee. Brownfield) Herold. She was united in marriage to Arthur W. Carlson Jr. on December 31, 1954 in Aurora, Il.
Mary was survived by her three daughters, Darlene Carlson, Debbye Correa and Denise (Venston) Jones, her ten grandchildren, Devin Carlson, Sarah (Mike) Pounovich, Jovan Lewis, Lydia (Ozzie) Rodriquez, Tyler (Allison), Camille Woodward, Damon Woodward, Willie Zolliecoffer-Carlson, Denadis Zolliecoffer, and Teahjah Zolliecoffer; thirteen great grandchildren Hunter, Mason, Brooklyn, Evelyn, Neveah, Jayden, Leilah, Booker IV, Nyilah, Teresa, Ethan, Liliana, Adalyn; and one great-great grandchild on the way. Many nieces and nephews, especially Steve Eichelberger.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of over fifty-one years, Arthur W. Carlson Jr., her two sons, Ronald (Taimi) Carlson and Roger (Melody) Carlson; and all of her siblings.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia, IL. 60510. A funeral service will follow visitation at 2:00 P.M. also at the funeral home. Interment will be held at River Hills Memorial Park in Batavia, Il.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 22, 2019